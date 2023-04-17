Ghana: Govt to Meet Bondholders Committee Over Outstanding Payment

The government will meet with the joint Technical Committee to come up with a roadmap to pay the arrears owed domestic bondholders by April 28, 2023.

The government, represented by the Ministry of Finance, met with representatives of the Coalition of Individual Bondholders Groups and the Pensioner Bondholders Forum to take the decision.

The meeting, held last Friday, was chaired by Abena Osei-Asare, Deputy Minister of Finance.

A statement issued by the Ministry after the meeting said: "significant progress has been made on the outstanding domestic debt service obligations."

"The Ministry of Finance takes this opportunity to thank the Coalition of Individual Bondholders, Groups and the Pensioner Bondholders Forum for their forbearance during the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) and subsequent administrative processes," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister has denied suggestions of another round of Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

"We are not planning a second round of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme for pension funds. I think it was a misunderstanding," Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister, said at a press conference in Washington DC, USA.

The Minister and other government delegation are at the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group (WBC) to engage with external creditors.

This forms part of efforts to gain creditors' assurances for Ghana's $3 billion loan-support programme with the IMF.