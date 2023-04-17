Ghana Hajj Board, Agents Warn Violators of Hajj Visas

Violators of the Saudi Arabia Tourists and Lesser Hajj (Ummrah) visas have been warned to desist from the act or face sanctions including a five year prison jail term and an indefinite ban from entering the country after serving the sentence.

The violators are said to be engaged in the act of unlawfully extending their stay in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia in order to take part in the Hajj pilgrimage and end up infiltrating the camp of Ghana Hajj Board Pilgrims to perform the pilgrimage to the detriment of the main body of the Ghanaian Pilgrims.

A joint statement issued by the Ghana Hajj Board and the Ghana Hajj Agents Association and copied to the Ghanaian Times said "per the laws of Saudi Arabia, it is illegal to do pilgrimage with either tourists or Ummrah visa, however some people connive with a few Hajj agents to allegedly perpetrate this illegality."

"The illegality is threatening the integrity and management of the annual pilgrimage."

According to the statement, such violators are the source of the bulk of the challenges faced by the Ghana Hajj Board each year, adding that they infiltrate the Ghanaian camp illegally, access facilities such as accommodation and transport and take part in meals for Pilgrims, a conduct which creates logistical challenges for the board.

Fresh and drastic measures, details of which include collaboration with Saudi Security Agents, the statement warned, had been considered and firmed up by the Board to address the matter.

It added that agents implicated would also be made to face sanctions including a long period of suspension from operating as Hajj agents.