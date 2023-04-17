Ghana: Quds Day Manifests Humanity, Sanctity

International Quds Day coincides with the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan - selected by Imam Khomeini on August 7, 1979, in support of the Palestinian nation and their cause, and is regarded as a new chapter of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

International Quds Day is considered a manifestation of the Muslim unity to condemn the injustices against the Palestinian people. The oppressed and resilient Palestinians, with reliance on the support of Muslims and the freedom-seekers in the world, have stood up against the great oppression and have baffled the occupant regime with a series of Palestinian intifadas.

Throughout these years, three defining factors have made Palestine the most critical issue in the Muslim world.

The occupant regime has carried out the most brutal measures such as collective punishments (the perpetrator of violations of the Palestinians' "principle of self-determination"), blockade of Gaza, completion of retaining wall, expulsion and forced migration of over 5.7 million Palestinians, assassination of Palestinian commanders and fighters and other Arab and Islamic countries, destruction of agricultural lands in the Gaza Strip, attempts to implement the Judaism plan of Quds with the continuation of settlements, destruction of Palestinian houses, increased military-security presence and supervision over the East Jerusalem, the curfew of Palestinian citizens residing in Quds and revoking their ID cards, and the revocation of permanent residence permits of Palestinians residing in Quds (against the international laws and agreements, particularly Article 43 of the Hague Convention and the Fourth Geneva Convention), passing the "State-Nation of the Jewish People" law in the Knesset of the Zionist regime in 2018, the promotion of settlements, segregation of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, and Judaism of Jerusalem, the Golan. The regime is considered the main cause of constant insecurity in the region and the violation of the fundamental rights of Palestinians.

As usual, the Islamic Republic of Iran has spared no effort to support the legitimate rights of Palestine. According to the registered political and democratic initiative of the Islamic Republic of Iran before the United Nations Secretariat, resolving the Palestinian issue, ending the occupation, and holding a referendum in the presence of the main inhabitants of the Palestinian territory and all the displaced persons is to determine the duty. Returning the Palestinian refugees to their homeland and holding a referendum among the peoples of the land to determine the fate and type of political system in question is the most effective way to resolve the conflict. Under the initiative, Muslims, Jews, and Palestinian Christians would be able to choose the type of legal system governing their own destiny and enjoy their rights freely and equally. This initiative, which is based on the principles of democracy and international law accepted by all governments and nations, can certainly be a proper alternative to previous failed plans.

Article written by Islamic

Republic of Iran Embassy

in Accra