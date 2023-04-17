Ghana: Tapalapa - The Gambian Bread That May Control Weight Loss (1)

analysis

When I arrived in the Gambia, Tapalapa was one bread that I found that it is highly consumed. I always wonder why it is most preferred in the Gambia. This ignorance is expected due to my perception concerning some white bread in my home country which lacks fiber. I often assumed the Gambian bread is akin to this plain white bread I know. But I found that this Gambian bread has a different nutritional outlook. This could be true. For instance, one study by (Serra-Majem and Bautista-Castaño et al. 2015) conducted to assess whether or not eating patterns that include bread are associated with obesity and excess abdominal adiposity, both in the population at large or in subjects undergoing obesity management indicate that reducing white bread, but not whole-grain bread, consumption within a Mediterranean-style food pattern setting is associated with lower gains in weight and abdominal fat. It appears that the different composition between whole-grain bread and white bread varies in its effect on body weight and abdominal fat.

A previous study(Bautista-Castaño et al. 2013) also suggest that reducing white bread, but not whole-grain bread consumption, within a Mediterranean-style food pattern setting is associated with lower gains in weight and abdominal fat. Basically, Bautista-Castaño, who had conducted extensive studies on bread found that whole grain bread and not white bread is associated with lower body weight.

In the Gambia, a study published online by What's on Gambia(2019), attributes to one survey compiled by James P Worth and Dr Modou Faal of the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) showed that 97 percent of households consume bread and of these households, 82 per cent consume tapalapa whilst 15 per cent consume senfur. Findings also showed the consumption of other foods made from flour is relatively high with 51 per cent on pancakes, 34 per cent on salty pies whilst 23 percent on doughnuts.

According to Dr Faal, the results are based on a nationwide survey conducted in 2018 under the leadership of James P Worth alongside partners such as Ministry of Health, Regional Public Health Officers, Gambia Government, Medical Research Council, WFP, FAO, UNICEF and Grounds Work.

He said the main objective of the survey was to obtain updated and reliable information on the prevalence of micronutrients deficiencies and non-communicable diseases in children 0-59 months of age and non-pregnant and pregnant women aged 15-49 in The Gambia.

Tapalapa is a traditional Gambian bread that is also very popular in Guinea and Senegal. What struck me to write this article is that I found that it is made with a mixture of millet and wheat flour with the addition of maize flour, cowpea flour, yeast, salt, and water. Visually, it looks somewhat similar to the French baguette on the exterior, but on the inside, it is much dense and heavy, and its flavor is reminiscent of pretzels. It can be eaten with beans, acara, etc. The bread is typically bought for breakfast, and people like to pair it with jam, butter, or eggs. I found that Gambians eat rich. I believe that Gambia is so blessed with rich local foods that could be promoted on the international front to generate income to boast their economy.

Tapalapa infused with beans

In this article, I examine the science behind the ingredients Tapalapa: a mixture of wheat and millet flour, to which is added maize flour, as well as cowpea (niébé) flour. Cowpea flour is really what gives this bread the very unique taste and texture. Besides, millet and maize have been proven in scientific researches to support our health. Just imagine eating all these combination in one meal.

Cowpea(Black-eyed Pea)

Black eyed Pea: Nutritional Facts

Two studies(Deusdélia et al. 2008; Urano et al. 2012) found that black eyed peas contains proteins, vitamins and minerals such as calcium, iron and zinc, although its nutritional value is usually reduced by the presence of antinutritional factors such as phytates, fibers, lectins, polyphenols and tannins that affect minerals' bioavailability.

Black Eyed Peas, Science

Weight loss

Black-eyed peas are loaded with protein and soluble fiber, this means eating tapalapa supports weight loss. Two studies (Bloom et al.2006; Lomenick et al.2009 ) found that the Protein in black-eyed pea reduces levels of ghrelin, a hormone that's responsible for stimulating feelings of hunger.

On the other hand, as a soluble fiber, Lattimer and Haub's (2010) study found that this fiber is a type of fiber that forms a gel-like consistency and goes into your digestive tract slowly to make you full. This account for why most people like eating tapalapa to keep them for the day. Eating beans, therefore, helps to manage your weight.

For instance, one large study in 1,475 people, by Papanikolaou and Fulgoni (2008) found that people who ate beans frequently had a 23 per cent lower risk of increased belly fat and a 22 per cent lower risk of obesity, compared with non-consumers.

Another, Kim et al.(2016) review of 21 studies found that consuming black-eyed peas, in your diet could be an effective weight loss strategy and may help reduce body fat percentage.

Digestive Health

As a soluble fiber food, black-eyed peas support digestive health. Interestingly, one meta-analysis by Yang et al.(2012) demonstrates that when we eat more black-eyed pea, the soluble fiber can help promote regularity and increase stool frequency in those with constipation.

Anderson et al.(2009) also found that the fiber in black-eyed pea may avert digestive disorders, such as acid reflux, hemorrhoids, and stomach ulcers. Another good news is that one study by Carlson et al.(2019) found that the soluble fiber found in black-eyed peas and other plants can also act as a prebiotic, which helps the growth of the beneficial bacteria in our gut to help foster a healthy microbiome.

Heart Health

Eating black-eyed pea also reduces your risk of heart diseases. Bazzano et al.(2009) review of 10 studies, found that frequent eating of legumes was linked to lower levels of total and LDL (bad) cholesterol, these two could add to heart disease

Alizadeh et al.(2014) study on 42 women found that when we eat a low-calorie diet enriched with 1 cup of legumes per day for 6 weeks drastically decreased waist circumference and triglyceride and blood pressure levels, juxtaposed with a control group. Three studies(Esmaillzadeh and Azadbakht, 2012; Hosseinpour-Niazi et al. 2015; Golia et al. 2014) found that frequent consumption of legumes is linked to lower markers of inflammation, and therefore reduces your risk of heart disease

Millet in Tapalapa

To be continued