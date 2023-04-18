Nigeria: 33 People Buried After Attack in Kaduna

17 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Residents of the area told Channels Television that 33 people were buried after the attack.

At least 33 people have been buried following an attack by gunmen in Runji village of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Despite being primed to do so, the Kaduna State Government is yet to provide details on the number of casualties from the attack.

Samuel Aruwan, the state's commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said the military informed the government about the attack which happened on Saturday night.

"The Governor condoled the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of the victims' souls. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The residents of the area told Channels Television that 33 people were buried after the attack. They said many others sustained injuries.

John Hayab, director general, Global Peace Foundation, accused security agents in the area of primarily focusing on collecting bribes from motorists rather than securing the residents.

Mr Hayab said the killers invaded the community killing people unrestrained after they gave two months' notice to the residents that they would come to destroy and kill people in the community.

He said apart from those killed, over four houses were burnt.

He lamented the poor intelligence gathering from the security agencies.

Saturday's attack by the non-state actors was the second one in a week. PREMIUM TIMES reported how eight people were killed in the same Zangon Kataf local government area.

President of Atyap Community Development Association, a community-based organisation in the area, Sam Timbuwak, said the initial killings occurred on Thursday at the Atak'Njei community.

He said the gunmen invaded the community from a nearby bush and began a shooting spree, killing eight people in the process.

Zangon Kataf in Southern Kaduna is one of the troubled areas being terrorised by non-state actors in the state.

Also, in many areas of the state, terrorists kill, maim and kidnap residents for ransom.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.