Nigeria: Governorship Election - Tribunal Orders Substituted Service On Sanwo-Olu

18 April 2023
This Day (Lagos)
By Wale Igbintade and Steven Aya

The Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting at the Special Offences Court premises in Ikeja, has granted the motion ex-parte brought before it by the Labour Party's gubernatorial candidate, Gbadebo Patrick Rhodes-Vivour, for a substituted service on the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu.

Rhodes-Vivour, had challenged the outcome of the March 18, governorship election in which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had declared Sanwo-Olu as the winner.

At the sitting of the tribunal yesterday, Rhodes-Vivour, and the Labour Party, through their counsel, Mr. Olagbade Benson, informed the tribunal that Sanwo-olu had been evading service of the petition by bailiff.

According to Benson, Sanwo-Olu refused to collect the document from the bailiff when the court official got to his office to serve him.

The plaintiff in the petition marked, EPT/LAG/GOV/04/2023, is praying the court to grant the Petitioner/Applicant leave to serve the petition and other processes in the suit on the governor and his deputy through substituted means by posting same via DHL Courier Services or any other recognised courier service company to the Respondent's official residence at Lagos House, Marina, Lagos.

The petitioners had challenged the outcome of the March 18 Governorship Election in Lagos State which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Sanwo-Olu the winner.

The tribunal has received a total of 48 petitions in respect of the 2023 elections held on February 25 and March 11.

The petitions were pasted on the wall of the Rosaline Omotosho Courthouse, Ikeja, venue of the tribunal sitting.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.