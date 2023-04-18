Nigeria: Kidnappers Abduct Couple Returning From Religious Worship in Osun

18 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The man and his wife were riding on a motorcycle when they ran into an ambush mounted by the kidnappers.

Suspected kidnappers abducted a couple on the Osogbo-Iragbiji Road in Osun on Saturday as they were returning from a church programme at 4 a.m.

The police spokesperson in Osun, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident in Osogbo on Monday and assured that the police were on the trail of the suspects.

"Operatives are combing the bush in the area and we assure the public that the victims will be rescued and the criminals will not escape justice," she said.

Local hunters and police operatives are said to be combing the forest in the area in search of the couple and the abductors.

