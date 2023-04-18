Nigeria: Number of Metered Electricity Customers Hits 5.13 Million

Latest data by the National Bureau of Statistics has shown that the rate of metered electricity customers stood at 5.13 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 5.02 million in Q3 2022, indicating a 2.00 percent growth rate.

Nevertheless, on a year-on-year basis, this grew by 7.37 percent from 4.77 million in Q4 2021.

From that figure, the 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) generated N232.32 billion revenue in the Q4 2022 period, compared to N202.62 billion in Q3 2022.

The total number of estimated customers was 5.93 million in Q4 2022, higher by 0.34 percent from the 5.91 million reported in Q3 2022. On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 3.34 percent in Q4 2022 from the figure reported in Q4 2021, the NBS report showed.

The total customer numbers in Q3 2022 stood at 10.94 million from 10.81 million in Q2 2022, showing a rise of 1.20 percent. On a year-on-year basis, customer numbers in Q3 2022 declined by 1.19 percent from Q3 2021 (11.07 million).

In Q3 2022, metered customers stood at 5.02 million from 4.96 million in Q2 2022, indicating a 1.33 percent increase. However, on a year-on-year basis, this grew by 5.71 percent from the figure reported in Q3 2021 which was 4.75 million.

According to the NBS report, estimated customers stood at 5.91 million in Q3 2022, higher by 1.09 percent from 5.85 million in Q2 2022. On a year-on-year basis, estimated customers declined by 6.38 percent in Q3 2022 from 6.32 million in Q3 2021.

Revenue collected by the DISCOs during the period stood at N202.62 billion in Q3 2022 from N188.41 billion in Q2 2022, showing a rise of 7.54 percent. On a year-on-year basis, revenue generated rose by 5.56 percent from N191.95 billion in Q3 2021.

Electricity supply in Q3 2022 stood at 5,024 (Gwh) from 5,227 (Gwh) in the previous quarter. On a year-on-year basis, electricity supply declined by 8.53 percent compared to 5,493 (Gwh) reported in Q3 2021.

In addition, the total customer numbers in Q4 2022 stood at 11.06 million from 10.94 million in Q3 2022, showing an increase of 1.10 percent. On a year-on-year basis, customer numbers in Q4 2022 rose by 5.17 percent from Q4 2021 (10.51 million).

On a year-on-year basis, revenue collected rose by 16.02 percent from N200.23 billion in Q4 2021. Electricity supply in Q4 2022 stood at 5,611 (Gwh) from 5,024 (Gwh) in Q3 2022, showing a rise of 11.68 percent. On a year-on-year basis, electricity supply declined by 3.48 percent compared to Q4 2021.