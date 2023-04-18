Nigeria: Firm Develops Virtual Platform to Link Patients, Healthcare Providers

A Nigerian digital healthcare service provider, CloudClinic Limited (CCL), has developed a cloud-based healthcare solution called CloudClinic to facilitate virtual consultation between patients and licenced medical practitioners.

The platform makes it possible for anyone to access affordable health care from the comfort of their homes, offices or on the go with the aid of their internet-enabled devices.

Speaking at the formal unveiling of the platform in Lagos yesterday, founder and chief executive officer of the company, Ifeanyi Aneke, said CloudClinic was motivated by a burning desire to bring quality and affordable healthcare to the 'doorstep' of every Nigerian.

"We believe that healthcare should be convenient and accessible to every Nigerian. This belief birthed the development of our cloud-based healthcare platform," he said.

He said the platform is a suite of mobile platform, web and API services specially designed to seamlessly connect healthcare seekers in Nigeria to licenced healthcare services providers such as doctors, hospitals, pharmacies and medical laboratories.

Partnering with over a thousand licecsed medical laboratories, pharmacies, and hospitals across Nigeria, CloudClinic is designed to improve access to healthcare while making it convenient.

Aneke stated that CloudClinic is also liberalising access to healthcare through its native language feature, which matches patients with doctors, based on their preferred native languages, ensuring effective communication, and understanding.

Commenting further, he stated that the platform ensures strict adherence to optimal health standards for patients, offering a complete and world-class healthcare experience.

"CloudClinic offers an extensive feature that gives patients a wide range of diagnostic, pharmaceutical, and hospital options, relying on our partnership with licenced and recognised medical laboratories and pharmacies while ensuring the confidentiality of all medical records," Aneke said.

At the launch, clinical director, Cloud Clinic Limited, Dr Amy Ojiakor, highlighted that Nigeria has a 1 to 10,000 doctor-to-patient ratio. She noted that an average Nigerian must drive long hours to get to a hospital and queue up for hours to see a doctor, adding that because of this limitation, Nigerian hospitals are plagued with many incidents of late presentation, which leads to a high mortality rate.

"Through CloudClinic, a doctor can request an investigation or prescribe a drug for the patient. The solution also makes it possible for a patient to quickly locate a medical laboratory, pharmacy and hospital nearest to him or her," she said.

According to her, CloudClinic also makes it possible for patients to have their samples collected in their homes and their drugs delivered to them when the patient cannot go out or does not want to go to the medical laboratories or pharmacies.

Also, Flourish Nnamdi, product manager, Cloud Clinic Limited, said the platform is user-friendly and backed by 24-hour, seven days a week support. He called on stakeholders in the health sector to register on CloudClinic as a patient or doctor by downloading the app from the App Store, Google Play Store or by visiting the website.