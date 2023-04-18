Rwanda: Kagame, Benin President Discuss Bilateral Ties

15 April 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

President Paul Kagame on Saturday, April 15, held a tête-à-tête meeting with host President Patrice Talon of Benin, as part of his two-day state visit to the western Africa country.

During the meeting, both Heads of State exchanged on the friendly relations between the two nations and the common aspiration to transform the lives of citizens through intra-African cooperation, according to Village Urugwiro.

"What we need to do in Africa is to be together, to identify what we need in terms of partnerships and who offers what we need." President Kagame | State Visit to Benin | Joint Press Conference with President Patrice Talon.

Following the meeting, President Kagame and host President Talon graced the signing of several bilateral cooperation agreements that, according to Village Urugwiro, will see a series of agreements signed to increase bilateral cooperation in sectors of ICT, trade and investment, and agriculture.

Kagame is also visiting alongside First Lady Jeannette Kagame.

During his visit, Kagame will interact with 100 young entrepreneurs at Sèmè City, a flagship project by Benin dedicated to meeting the skills needs of young Africans through training, research, and innovation.

Kagame's visit to Benin comes at a time when Rwanda and Benin enjoy fruitful cooperation in the fields of ICT, trade, urban planning and land management, and previously signed a visa waiver agreement and a cooperation agreement in granite and marble exploitation.

