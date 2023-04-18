Nigeria: Former NBA President Okey Wali Abducted, Lawyers' Group Begs for His Release

The former NBA president Okey Wali was abducted in the early hours of Monday.

A former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Okey Wali, has been abducted, according to a statement by the association of lawyers on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old Senior Advocate of Nigeria was kidnapped along East-West Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State in the early hours of Monday, the NBA statement said.

The incumbent president of the association and 31st in line, Yakubu Maikyau, urged both the Inspector-General of Police and the police commissioner in Rivers State "to leave no stone unturned as they work towards the safe release of our dear learned friend".

Mr Maikyau recalled that Mr Wali, who served as the 26th NBA president between 2012 and 2014, "has served this nation in varying capacities, contributing immensely to the growth of legal practice and in the promotion and entrenchment of the rule of law."

He described his predecessor, a Port Harcourt-based lawyer, as "a known philanthropist who has helped in the development of his community in no small measure".

"I, therefore, hereby, plead with the abductors not to harm Mr Wali, SAN and make a passionate appeal for his release to his family.

"The NBA stands with and assures his family of our full support in this trying period, even as we join in praying for his safe return home."

Second abduction experience

This is Mr Wali's second abduction experience, after some unknown gunmen seized and held him for a few days in October 2014.

Mr Wali, in the traumatic episode that occurred just some months after he completed his tenure as the NBA president in July 2014, was reportedly abducted in Rumuologu, Akpor, Rivers State.

Reports said the kidnappers abandoned his car from which he was seized at Ozuoba area of Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area.

His fresh abduction appears to be the first case involving a high-profile person in the re-emerging wave of kidnapping that reduced remarkably around the country during the nationwide cash crunch earlier in the year.

READ NBA'S FULL STATEMENT

NBA PRESIDENT APPEALS FOR RELEASE OF OKEY WALI, SAN

This ugly incident is yet another sad reminder of the weakness in our security system and the failure of successive governments to live up to the Constitutional duty of providing for the welfare and security of all Nigerians.

Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, OON, SAN

PRESIDENT