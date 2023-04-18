Senegal: Sonko Fined 200 Million CFA, Gets 2-Month Suspended Jail Term

The main opposition leader in Senegal, Ousmane Sonko, 48, was yesterday fined 200 million CFA, equivalent to 20.4 million Dalasis.

Sonko, who has the right to appeal the court verdict, was accusing Senegalese Tourism Minister Mam Mbaye Niang of embezzling 29 billion CFA.

Two of his lawyers were absent in the judgment. Whilst Ousseynou Fall was suspended, the French national Juan Franco, who arrived on Wednesday from Paris, was returned in the same flight of Air Morocco.

In the 2019 presidential elections, Sonko emerged third in the race.

Ousmane Sonko may be able to contest as presidential candidate in the 2024 elections because, according to Article 29 of the Senegalese Electoral Code, a citizen loses his civic and political rights if he is sentenced to a 3-month suspended sentence or a 6-month suspended sentence, which is not the case with Sonko.