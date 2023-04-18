Liberia: We Will Close the Leakages

-Alphonso Gaye vows to revive LWSC

The newly appointed Managing Director of the Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation (LWSC), G. Alphonso Gaye, has pledged to close "all leakages" that are retarding the corporation's revenue-generating capacity.

Speaking Monday, April 17, 2023, to a cheerful workforce, friends, relatives and colleagues, Senator Gaye promised to do all he can, working with his management team, to ensure the LWSC truly functions as a major income-generating State-Owned-Enterprise, to make the entity viable and boost government's financial capacity.

He warned employees, both top and junior managers and directors to stay in their lanes and refrain from facilitating any unwholesome acts such as conniving with customers to cheat the corporation.

Gaye also urged the employees to improve their work habits and resist temptations that could put them in rocky ways with management.

Amid cheers, Senator Gaye promised to improve the working conditions of employees and bring the LWSC on par with other viable public corporations such as the LPRC, NASSCORP, and the NPA, in terms of financial viability and employees' welfare.

He commended President George Manneh Weah for the confidence reposed in him and promised to justify the President's trust and expectations.

Earlier, outgoing Managing Director, Mr. Duannah Kamara, thanked the employees for their time together and urged them to give their unflinching support to his successor to move the entity forward.

Deputy Managing Director for Administration, Moseray Momoh, described Senator Gaye as a long-time professional father whose appointment he believes, would turn the entity around in the right direction.

For his part, the Board Chairman of the LWSC, Bishop George Harris, recounted Senator Gaye's long years of experience in both the public and private sectors, a guarantee that he (Gaye) would turn around the Corporation.

Before going to the Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation, G. Alphonso Gaye served in the following capacities:

Commissioner of Customs & Excise, Minister of Transport, Director General of the General Services Agency (GSA), and Senator of his native Grand Gedeh County for nine years.

