Ghana: Scrap Dealer Jailed 20 Months for Stealing Laptops

A scrap dealer, Bawah Ankoh, has been sentenced to 20 months imprisonment by the Accra Circuit Court for stealing five laptops worth GH¢36,000.

Ankoh, who broke into offices of Synlab Ghana Limited and made away with the computers, was sentenced to 15 months on the charge of unlawful entry and 20 months on the charge of stealing.

Sentences will, however run concurrently.

Ankoh pleaded guilty to the charges and the court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, convicted (him) Ankoh on his own plea.

An accomplice, Godwin Nyame, a 47-year-old trader, who dishonestly received the five laptop computers, has been granted GH¢70,000 bail with two sureties.

Nyame denied the charge of dishonestly receiving and the matter has been adjourned to May 5, 2023.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Clement Takyi, said the complainant (name withheld), was an Administrative Manager of Synlab Ghana.

Ankoh and Nyame reside at Achimota and Abofu, respectively in Accra.

Chief Takyi said Ankoh unlawfully entered the offices of the complainant at Shaishie and stole five Del Laptop computers, valued at GH¢36,000.

The prosecution said Ankoh was captured by the CCTV stealing the computers at the offices.

Chief Takyi said the complainant reported the matter to the police at Airport Accra, and Michael Awitor, who is allegedly breakinto offices at Airport and its surrounding, was arrested.

The prosecution said the complainant identified Ankoh as the one in the video, and he (Ankoh), who sold the booty to Nyame, at Vergas Achimota, was grabbed.

Chief Takyi said Ankoh led the Police to arrest Nyame, and when a search was conducted in Nyame's room, one MacBook Laptop computer was retrieved. --GNA