Liberia: MYS Honors Winners Inc. for Contribution to Sports

Monrovia — The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) has awarded Winners Incorporated Sports Betting Company with two prestigious awards for its immense contributions to sports in the country, especially towards the recent 2022-2023 National County Sports Meet. During the just-ended 26th Edition of the National County Sports Meet, Nimba County triumphed as champions over Lofa County with a 3-2 victory in the football clash at the Samuel Kanyon Doe SKD sports stadium in Paynesville to retain the prestigious championship title in succession, while Lofa and Sinoe emerged as champions of the kickball and basketball categories.

Winners Incorporated Liberia, a giant sports betting company, took up the bold initiative to splash the sum of $2,000,000 Liberian Dollars as well as some individual awards to players and winners of the prestigious tournament, only as special guests of the event. Hand-delivering the supportive award to Winners Inc. and Sportsman Personality award to Winner's owner Yacob Batshon, at an indoor ceremony held at the gaming company headquarters on Board Street, Monrovia, on Saturday, 15th April 2023, Eric Jallah, Special Assistant, on behalf of Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Andy Quamie, appreciated Winners Incorporated for their contributions towards the National County Sports Meet.

Mr. Jallah said it is great to receive timely support from the gaming company and commended them for their immense support to the biggest sporting event in the country and urged them to continue to support the tournament. He stressed that sponsorship played a key role in awarding those winners and players that won prizes during the sporting festival. Mr. Jallah said in sports, sponsorship is prime, therefore the Sports Ministry will keep knocking on the doors of companies, especially Winners Sports Betting Company for support.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sport Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We thank you for all you did during the county meet because without sponsorship, we could not achieve what we achieved," he added. Receiving such an award affirms the merits of Winners Sports Betting Company Liberia and is a result of the team's hard work throughout the year.

The company's spokesperson, Tito Ballie, said: "We are very pleased with the win, as it reflects one of the most important values inherent in Winners: the desire to create trends and be more supportive to sports in the country than just gaming, one of the reasons why Winners Incorporated is a leader in such a competitive industry as gambling.

Mr. Ballie, who expressed his happiness on behalf of the Winner's family and its owner Mr. Yacob Batshon for being a part of history-making, said: "Last year, the company brought many innovative gaming ideas, and this year could see more things coming, as it aims to set the benchmark in the sports betting industry of Liberia."