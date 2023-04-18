Liberia: Home Building Solution UGS Inc. Opens Showroom Along RIA Highway

Robertsfield Highway — United Group Supply Inc. has formally opened a showroom that will supply state-of-the-art building materials. The ceremony took place on Thursday along the RIA Highway. Established in 2015, UGSL is an importer and specialist in the sale and supply of electronic, plumbing, hardware, power tools, safety equipment, false ceilings, and general merchandise.

They are also specialized in interior design, office compartments, amongst others. The UGSI group strives to sustain a comparative advantage to remain the leading organization in Monrovia and across the country.

Hyperdesmo System - The ultimate solution for waterproofing and roof protection.

Among the many products supplied by the group, 'Hyperdesmo' is a one-component polyurethane fluid that cures with humidity in the atmosphere. It produces a highly elastic membrane with strong adhesion to many types of surfaces. It contains a small percentage of xylol and may be thinned with SOLVENT-01 if necessary.