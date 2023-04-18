Liberia: Home Building Solution UGS Inc. Opens Showroom Along RIA Highway

18 April 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Robertsfield Highway — United Group Supply Inc. has formally opened a showroom that will supply state-of-the-art building materials. The ceremony took place on Thursday along the RIA Highway. Established in 2015, UGSL is an importer and specialist in the sale and supply of electronic, plumbing, hardware, power tools, safety equipment, false ceilings, and general merchandise.

They are also specialized in interior design, office compartments, amongst others. The UGSI group strives to sustain a comparative advantage to remain the leading organization in Monrovia and across the country.

Hyperdesmo System - The ultimate solution for waterproofing and roof protection.

Among the many products supplied by the group, 'Hyperdesmo' is a one-component polyurethane fluid that cures with humidity in the atmosphere. It produces a highly elastic membrane with strong adhesion to many types of surfaces. It contains a small percentage of xylol and may be thinned with SOLVENT-01 if necessary.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.