Liberia: Presidential Aspirant Dr. Telford Ammons Promises to Seize Ill-Gotten Properties From Former and Current Officials

Monrovia — The Political Leader and Vision Bearer of the proposed Greater Action Party of Liberia (GAPL) Dr. Telford Ammons has attributed the growing wave of hardship and the appalling living conditions of vast majority of Liberians to the diversion of public resources by those at the helm of power.

Dr. Ammons observed that for too long Liberia has been governed by those he called "bad managers".

He made these assertions when he appeared as guest on a television platform 'The Issues Room" over the week end.

He stated that it is now time for those "bad managers" to be replaced in national government.

Dr. Ammons observed that few miles away from the outskirts of the Liberian capital Monrovia, it is very "perplexing" to see citizens still residing in mud houses in this 21st century.

He stressed that though he does not intend to blame the current government for the appalling living conditions of vast majority of Liberians, no government or President has exerted efforts to address the situation.

"When we were small, we saw people living in mud houses. In 2023, our people are still living in mud houses. This is because monies have been diverted to other places that are not fully taking care of the Liberian people. I am not going to be pointing finger at the current government because, this has been an ongoing saga for a long time. But no one has been able to fix the situation simply because; monies have been diverted into other places and have not fully taken care of the Liberian people."

He pointed out that his decision taken to contest the highest seat in the country is intended to sail Liberia and its citizens to the right direction for the benefit of all.

"We are really concerned about the direction in which our country is going. If bad managers are not looking out for the benefit of the Liberian people, then we need to change shift. There are bad managers who don't know what needs to be done for the Liberian people. I need to get on the ship to sail it on behalf of the Liberian people. That's why I decided to run for the presidency."

Corruption

He vowed to conduct a comprehensive audit of past governments following his ascendancy to the Liberian presidency.

He said audit reports will be investigated and those found culpable will give back or face the weight of the law.

Mr. Ammons maintained that though he doesn't intend to just incarcerate any past government officials for stealing, he will implore a strategy to ensure that they restitute misappropriated or stolen funds belonging to the Liberian people to avoid being prosecuted.

He stated that the confiscation of properties of corrupt former government officials is a step in the right direction that will be taken to promote accountability and transparency in the governance process.

He said Liberia will be a more vibrant nation as compare to other countries around the globe, if public officials are held accountable for misapplying or misappropriating state resources.

Don't blame me

Dr. Ammons further indicated that he and other officials of his government may be held accountable if they fail to ensure that stolen resources belonging to Liberia and its citizens are retrieved from corrupt officials.

"No country can move forward unless you are able to investigate and audit. I will not take a set of books from anyone and do not audit it because, the books that I received, I can be blamed for the inefficiency or discrepancy. I will not be responsible and therefore, I will go ahead and audit. When I find out that you misappropriated money, I will ask you to put it back. If you don't put it back and it is embarrassing, we will look at other punishable measures for you to put back that money."

"If you used government monies to enrich yourselves, we will seize the properties; that does not belong to you; if you used stolen funds to build houses or buy properties or cars, it belongs to the Liberian people. You cannot take things that do not belong to you."

Servants

Dr. Ammons emphasized that those serving in government are "servants of the people", and as such, they should desist from acts which have the propensity to strangulate the growth and development of the nation and its citizens.

He said those who are thinking that they have robbed the Liberian people by accumulating ill-gotten wealth are deceiving themselves because, the days are coming when they will have to account for their actions.

He maintained that former and current officials who used public funds to clandestinely acquired properties should now muster the courage to voluntarily turn those properties over, instead of waiting to be audited and found culpable for their actions.

Dr. Ammons added that he will not hesitate to ensure that there are grave consequences for former and current public officials who are found liable for depleting the coffers of the nation to satisfy their personal aggrandizement.

He observed that Liberians have not been adequately benefiting from the wealth and resources of their own country.

He stressed that it is now time for the wealth and resources of Liberia to be equitably distributed among its citizens, instead of a selective few in government.

Electricity

Dr. Ammons further underscored the significance of stable, cheap and affordable electricity to businesses and households in Liberia.

He said stable electricity will help improve the country's economy and address the growing wave of unemployment.

He stated that his administration will prioritize the provision of stable and cheap electricity to attract manufacturing companies.

Dr. Ammons said education will also be the hallmark of his government, targeting vulnerable youths and others.

He added that an age-range policy will be put in place to also provide professional skills for citizens should have passed grade school ages to enable them realize their full potential.

"In the Ammons-government, I will simultaneously allow you to go to work from 7 to 12:30 and that is sufficient time. You will rest from 12:30 to 2PM and then go to school from 3 to 6PM. I will put it behind you to go to school. I will do that for the next 10 years. I will be hiring 30,000 people per year. We have to make the economy work for the people by providing jobs and educating them."

He stressed that legislation will be passed to provide proper healthcare delivery to citizens, especially old folks.

Dr. Ammons said the construction of affordable housing units, roads connectivity up to international standards, will help improve the living conditions of citizens.

He maintained that farmers will easily transport their produce to and from the markets in real time to be able to provide for them and their respective family members.

He noted that Liberia and its citizens have a long way to go towards moving the country forward.

Getting rid of recycled politicians

Dr. Ammons stressed that though he does not intend to present himself as the most qualified for those vying for the presidency, Liberians are sick and tired of those he called "recycled politicians."

"Liberians are tired of people coming in and saying we will build you house, schools, buy you clothes, pay your school fees and when they are elected, they do nothing else. They sit and enrich themselves."

Dr. Ammons said this aged-old way of politicking must be discontinued in the post-conflict nation.

He encouraged Liberians to collectively work together in a bid to move their country forward.