Liberia: Jealous Man Stabs 20-Yr-Old Girlfriend to Death

18 April 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Franklin Doloquee

Ganta — A man was arrested after he stabbed to death his 20-year-old girlfriend in a fit of jealousy in the Rogal Community Friday, April 14.

Police said Jefferson Yeakeah Boyer, of Ganta City, was apprehended in a follow-up operation in Rogal where he went into hiding after killing Lucelia Gonleseh, a student of Geolinda Community School in the LMPC Community in Ganta.

The incident occurred while both of them were en route to their residence at around 7:15 p.m., according to investigators.

A witness told investigators the couple was quarreling along the road when Jefferson pulled out a knife from his waist.

Police said the suspect stabbed Lucelia repeatedly before fleeing on foot.

Despite her injuries, Lucelia managed to seek help from a passerby, who brought her to a hospital.

Doctors tried to save Lucelia but she died after several hours.

Prior to the killing, police said Lucelia had filed a complaint against Jefferson for physical abuse.

In an interview with journalists, Jefferson said he killed his girlfriend out of jealousy, claiming the victim was having an affair with another man.

