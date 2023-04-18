Liberia: Sen. Dillon Extends Open Arms to Charlyne Brumskine Political Bid in Grand Bassa County

Grand Bassa County — Liberty Party Senator Abraham Darius Dillon has extended open arms to work with Charlyne Brumskine, the daughter of its founding father, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, in her quest to represent the people of District #3, Grand Bassa County.

The Liberty Party, whose founding political leader Charles Brumskine is Charlyne's late father, has been entangled in a long-standing legal and political battle, which has seen Charlyne lending support to the side of Chairman Musa Bility. This has created a vacuum in her relationship with the political leader and Senator of Grand Bassa County, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, which is seen as a stalemate to Charlyne's quest to represent the people of Grand Bassa County in the October 10 General and Presidential Elections.

Senator Dillon, speaking to a cross-section of Bassa citizens over the weekend in Grand Bassa County, stressed the need for reconciliation between Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence and Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine ahead of Liberia's impending elections.

"The Political Leader Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence and all of us aren't against Charlyne Brumskine. All we want from Charlyne is to submit herself and allow her big sister in Sen. Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence to fix things, then we all will rally our people from Welcome Gate to Buchanan City, and then we all will support her representative bid to remove Matthew Joe," Senator Dillon said.

Senator Dillon made the statement following months of a declaration by Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine to contest on the ticket of the Collaborating Political Party (CPP) chaired by Mr. Musa Bility during the 2023 legislative and presidential elections in Grand Bassa Third electoral district.

In a letter to Bility, Charlyne declared her interest in contesting the CPP-Liberty Party ticket in the Grand Bassa County District #3 election "following consultations with immediate family, friends, and well-wishers."

"We believe that a duty is owed to the people of Grand Bassa County, Partisans of Liberty Party, and the legacy of the Late Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine to serve the interest of the residents of District 3, Grand Bassa County.

"We know that this was a dream that Cllr. Brumskine had all of his life--to fight for the amelioration of the lives of our people. I share a similar dream and wish to employ all skills, blessings, and resources to improve the lives of our people in Grand Bassa County," Charlyne Brumskine said.

Senator Dillon further called on the people of Bassa to unite as he extended open arms to Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine for total reconciliation in the interest of the Liberian People through the Liberty Party ahead of October's General elections.