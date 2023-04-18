Liberia: Unity Party Standard Bearer Joseph Boakai Accused of Illegal Possession and Sale of Land

Monrovia — Former Vice President Joseph Boakai, the standard bearer of the Unity Party, has been accused of illegal co-ownership and unauthorized sale of land by Arnold Kandakai, a resident of the United States.

Kandakai has petitioned the court for Removal of Cloud over Title Deed, alleging that he purchased 21 acres of land in Caldwell through Boakai in 1994 for US$8,500, excluding surveying and probating fees. Kandakai claimed that Boakai instructed the surveyor and the previous owner, Mr. Joe Young, to issue the title deed in both their names, which he only discovered later.

Kandakai stated that he confronted Boakai about the error, and Boakai assured him that it would be corrected. However, Kandakai waited until 1995 for the necessary corrections to be made, but they never were. In 2016, Kandakai wrote to Boakai to remind him to correct the title deed, but Boakai ignored the letter and refused to change the land's ownership.

Kandakai further alleged that in December 2022, with Boakai's consent, a deed was drafted to transfer the land to Kandakai, but Boakai refused to sign it because he had sold several portions of the land to other individuals without Kandakai's knowledge or consent. This action has prevented Kandakai from developing and enjoying his rights to the land as enshrined in the 1986 Constitution of Liberia.

"In furtherance of Respondent's nefarious, malicious, diabolical, wicked, ungodly, and devilish act against the peaceful person of Petitioner, with the consent of Respondent sometime in December of 2022, a listed deed was drafted to be signed by Respondent thus transferring the site to Petitioner, but again Respondent with his usual tactics refused to sign same, simply because Respondent had without the knowledge and consent of petitioner unilaterally sold several portions of the said parcel of land to individuals who have erected dwelling structures thereon to the detriment of Petitioner for which Petitioner is unable to develop and enjoy his rights as enshrined in the 1986 Constitution of Liberia," the petition states.

The Six Judicial Circuit Court has summoned Boakai to appear before the court on April 27 to respond to the allegations against him.