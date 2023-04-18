Liberia: Alphonso Gaye Takes Over the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation, Vows to Protect the Entity's Revenue

Monrovia — The newly nominated Managing Director of the Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation (LWSC), G. Alphonso Gaye has officially taken over the entity, with a resounding pledge to close "all leakages" that are retarding the corporation's revenue-generating capacity.

Speaking Monday, April 17, 2023, to a cheerful workforce, friends, relatives, and colleagues, Senator Gaye vowed to do all he can, working with his management team, to ensure LWSC truly functions as a major income-generating SOE, to make the entity viable and boost government's financial capacity amid major challenges.

He also warned employees, including both top and low-level managers and directors to stay in their lanes and refrain from facilitating any unwholesome acts such as serving as agents of customers to reduce the corporation's ability to generate needed revenue.

Gaye also urged LWSC employees to improve their working discipline and resist the temptations of acts that could put them in rocky way with management.

Amid thunders of cheers, Senator Gaye promised to improve the working conditions of employees and bring the LWSC on par with other viable public corporations such as the LPRC, NASSCORP, and the NPA, in terms of financial viability and employee welfare.

He commended President George Manneh Weah for the confidence reposed in him and promised to justify the President's trust and expectations.

Earlier, the outgoing Managing Director, Mr. Duannah Kamara thanked the employees for the time together, and urged them to give their unflinching support to the the new Managing Director to move the entity forward.

LWSC Deputy Managing Director for Administration, Moseray Momoh described Senator Gaye as a long time professional father whose appointment he believes, would turn the entity around in the right direction.

For his part, the Board Chairman of the LWSC, Bishop George Harris recounted Senator Gaye's long years of experience in both the public and private sectors, a guarantee that he (Gaye) would turn around the Corporation.

Before going to the Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation, G. Alphonso Gaye served in the following capacities:

Commissioner of Customs & Excise, Minister of Transport, Director General of the General Services Agency (GSA), and Senator of his native Grand Gedeh County for nine years.

Gaye takes over the LWSC with a wealth of experience, serving in various positions with distinction in the private sector also, including Tax Analyst, Tax Auditor, Finance Officer, Accountant, Financial/Administrative Specialist, and Financial Consultant, among others.