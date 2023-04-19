Nigeria: 42 Days to Go, Federal Govt Launches 5-Year Strategic Internal Security Plan

The federal government yesterday took another step forward in its fight against insecurity in the country with the launch of a new policy framework and national action plan that will further strengthen the security architecture and address internal security in the country.

The plan will enhance proper integration, collaboration, and synergy between the agencies of government charged with biometric data gathering, intelligence gathering, and law enforcement in Nigeria to effectively provide adequate internal security and citizenship integrity in the country.

The minister, Rauf Aregbesola, who officially launched the 5-Year Strategic Plan in Abuja, described his ministry as a very strategic platform for Nigeria's unity, peace and safety as it plays a pivotal role in the nation's security, safety, peace and continued existence He however, lamented that the ministry, as important as it is, had been operating without a strategic plan before now, hence the current gaps in security management in the country.

The framework, which was developed by the ministry, alongside all the paramilitary services under its watch, according to Aregbesola, was drawn in compliance with a presidential directive to come up with the framework and national action plan to curb insecurity.

The minister further disclosed that the framework was a product of wide consultations with relevant stakeholders within and outside Nigeria, adding that he had directed the paramilitary agencies to ensure the implementation of the framework.

Aregbesola explained that the launch of the Strategic Plan for the Ministry and its Services/Board was the aftermath of the Second Ministerial Strategy Retreat held at Ilorin, Kwara-State in 2021, where a decision was reached to develop a strategic plan that would serve as a guide for all the programmes, projects and policies of the Ministry and its Services/Board in attaining its overall Ministerial Mandate of maintaining internal security and citizenship integrity for the promotion of good governance.

He expressed the optimism that the plan would capitalise on the Ministry's strengths and position to significantly impact the critical issues bothering Nigeria's internal security.

He said, "The Ministry of Interior is integral to national security and prosperity in a way that many do not readily grasp. These are done through the four services of Nigeria Immigration Service; Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps; Nigeria Correctional Service; and the Federal Fire Service.

"These Services are essential to the security of any nation and the well-being of the people. Though there are still challenges here and there, thousands of thousands of cases that would have put the nation into chaos are addressed daily and nipped in the bud."

The minister further stated that there is the need to have a holistic long-term plan for these agencies and other operating arms of the Ministry for their operations to be enhanced and for them to be more successful in their mission.

According to him, an executable five-year strategic roadmap will provide direction for both long and short-term decision-making by the Ministry through its relevant organs and agencies to effectively deliver on its mandate.