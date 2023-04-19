Nigeria: Many Feared Dead As Gunmen Invade Communities in Plateau State

Many feared dead following the invasion of Murish community in Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State by suspected gunmen. This sad incidence happened late Sunday evening.

According to a source who pleaded anonymity, he said that gunmen stormed the community at about midnight and started shooting sporadically. He added that several other persons sustained various degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Plateau State Peace Building Agency (PPBA) while confirming the killings, expressed sadness at the ugly turn of events.

The director general of the PPBA, Dr. Joseph Lengmang, in a recent statement, lamented that the current attack is coming on the heels of pockets of attacks recorded in some parts of Barkin Ladi and Jos North LGA in the past few days.

He noted that the agency condemned in totality this resurgence of violence, because of its potential to throw the state back into those dark days where human lives and property were destroyed at the slightest provocation. He also commiserates with all those that have been affected by the unfortunate incidence, especially those who lost loved ones. He prayed for the quick recovery of persons who sustained various degrees of injuries.

According to the director general, the attacks in Murish village, Bokkos and Jwak Mai Tumbi in Mangu LGA is an orchestrated attempt to instill fear in the minds of the people even as the wet season sets in. He urged security operatives to go after these retrogressive elements in order to contain the deteriorating security situation.

PPBA also called on the traditional institutions in the affected communities, the elders, youth, women and community leaders, to rise up to their responsibilities by prevailing on their subjects to tow the path of peace, in resolving all issues of conflict through dialogue and other Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms, rather than taking up arms that would only lead to a vicious cycle of internecine violence.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, also confirmed the incident. He said there are reports that an attack took place in the communities, however, they do not have concrete information at the moment.

He noted that the DPO and the Area Commander are currently on top of the situation. And as soon as they receive a detailed report, they will be able to say much on it, he stressed.