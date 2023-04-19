Rwanda: Guinea Conakry Names Highway Interchange After Kagame

Guinea Conakry has named the Kagbélen Highway interchange after President Paul Kagame.

The interchange name was announced by the President of the Transition, Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya during the inauguration ceremony held on April 18 and attended by Kagame.

The interchange that connects the capital, Conakry, to the countryside.

According to media reports, the construction of the interchange is part of Guinea Conakry's ambitious project for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of urban roads and the construction of interchange s

Work on the Kagbélen interchange started on April 12, 2021. They were carried out by the China Bengbu International Technology and Economic Cooperation (CBITEC).

"The completed infrastructure will ease movement between major industrial cities and Conakry as well as with neighboring countries," President Kagame's office tweeted.

Prytanée Militaire of Guinea

On the same day, Kagame joined Col Doumbouya at the Prytanée Militaire of Guinea where they met with students from across the country's 33 districts and 5 provinces training to be the next generation of leaders that will transform key sectors in Guinea.

Kagame has since Saturday been visiting countries in West Africa, first Benin, then Guinea Bissau, before arriving in Guinea-Conakry, with of the hosting president hailing the visit as a demonstration of strong ties between Rwanda and their countries. The tour and discussions held have also been praised as a reaffirmation of the potential of intra-African and South-south cooperation.

On his arrival in Conakry on Monday, Kagame was welcomed by his host, Doumbouya said that he draws inspiration from the Rwandan model.

"From the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi to the reunification of the country, Rwanda has been able to recover, assume and rebuild itself before asserting itself as an African reference. This is why the Rwandan model fascinates Colonel President Mamadi Doumbouya", the Guinean Presidency said in a statement issued on April 18.

During his latest tour of West Africa, Kagame has taken part in a number of engagements, including witnessing the signing of nine bilateral deals between Rwanda and Benin on Sunday, as well as holding bilateral talks with his counterparts.