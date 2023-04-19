Liberia: Criminal 'A' Court Summons Boakai

18 April 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By R. Joyclyn Wea

The former Vice President and Standard Bearer of the Opposition Unity Party, (UP), Joseph Nyemah Boakai has been summoned by Criminal Court "A" at the Supreme Court of Liberia.

Boakai has been summoned over a Petition for Removal of Cloud over Title Deed.

According to the definition, a cloud on title is any document, claim, unreleased lien, or encumbrance that might invalidate or impair a title to real property or make the title doubtful. Clouds on the title are usually discovered, during a title search.

Clouds on the title are resolved by initiating a quitclaim deed, which releases a person's interest in a property without stating the nature of the person's interests.

It is also any property that has liens or is under foreclosure that is unattractive to potential buyers because they create a cloud on the title.

The writ of summon has instructed that the former Vice President should appear before the March Term of Court, failure to do so judgment by default will be rendered on him.

The UP Standard Bearer is expected to answer to the complaint filed against him by Complainant, J. Arnold Kandakai of the United States of America, through his Attorney In-Fact, Reginald T. A. Bright on or before the 22nd day of April 2023.

Judge Peabody's Writ of Summons further threatened that if Boaka fails or refuses to appear before him (Judge Peabody), there will be a ruling against him.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.