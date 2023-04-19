Liberia: A Bridge Connecting Barnersville And Johnsonville Commissioned

A major bridge has been commissioned, linking Barnerville and Johnsonville townships in Montserrado County.

The bridge project which cuts across Electoral Districts #2 and #11 of Montserrado County, was an initiative of McArthur W. Hilton, a humanitarian who resides in District #11.

The bridge serves as a major economic route within the districts as well as allows vehicles and commercial bikes to commute passengers.

It eases the huge challenge residents faced before the project. Residents at the dedication ceremony disclosed that they encountered difficulties in getting to the nearby communities before the construction of the bridge, especially during the rainy season.

They described the bridge as a major economic link between the townships of Barnesville and Johnsonville. Before this project, a wooden bridge linked the two townships, but it got damaged a long time ago.

It became a setback for the movements of marketers, students, and other residents from both sides.

The road is the shortest route linking Pepper Wulu Town Market in Johnsonville to Dry Rice Market in Barnesville.

But residents became constrained to use a longer route around the Kebbah Community. Many people were finding it very hard to get access to school or even commute during the rainy season due to flooding.

The wooden bridge collapsed in January this year, leaving several residents, and commercial motorbike, and tricycle riders stranded.

"The plank bridge that linked the two townships had been the only means of conducting commercial activities between Johnsonville and Barnesville, mostly for some of us residing around the Pepperwulu Town Market area and that of Kpelle Town and surrounding communities in Barnesville," a resident said.

The benefactor of the project, Hilton, who is known as the "Original Countryman," said at the ceremony that the construction of the bridge is his way of identifying with the residents. He said they have been struggling to move from one end to another due to the deplorable road condition.

He hoped that the initiative would enhance the smooth movements of residents, including students, marketers, kekeh, and motorbike riders, as well as residents of all communities connected by the bridge.

"... Connecting the two districts has given residents a shorter time to get to their destinations and helped improve businesses along the way, bringing many changes in improving the people's livelihood," Hilton said.

He, however, recounted the difficulties students and other residents faced while commuting over the wooden bridge, which had since lain in ruins.

"These communities deserve a better life and I was saddened to hear that a pregnant lady went through excruciating pain when she fell from the stopgap wooden bridge on her way to the market, " Hilton said.

"So, as a Liberian and a resident of district 11, it was important to undertake such initiatives."

Meanwhile, as a CDCian, Hilton sent a strong message of hope to residents and spoke of supporting the CDC's vision of national development.

"Please do not forget, a few months from now, we will be going to election and if you keep George Weah for 12 years, I, McArthur Hilton, will still be here in this community and will do more of what I'm doing."

During the turning over and dedication ceremony, Hilton received certificates from the three nearby communities, including Kpelle Town in Barnesville, UPC, and Pepewulu Town Community in Johnsonville.

Hilton was also recognized and presented as a gift by the Bear Another's Burdens Ministry of Christ (BABMOC) School System, a fee-free education institution in Kpelle Town.

Meanwhile, the construction of the bridge was triggered by an appeal by residents of Kpelle Town, mostly the Block-D community, through the co-chairperson of Kpelle Town Community and Zonal Head of the CDC, Mamie Goffa.