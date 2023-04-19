Liberia: Weah Rallies First-Time Voters

President George Manneh Weah has inspired young Liberians to choose the right leader that will govern them, encouraging them to exercise their constitutional rights to register and vote this October.

Meeting with young Liberians on Monday, 17 April 2023 at his Jamaica Resort off the Roberts Filed highway, Mr. Weah described the first-time voters as a formidable force at the ballot.

He also told them that they are essential to his re-election bid, urging them to desist from violence and seize the opportunity to exercise their constitutional rights by registering to vote for a good leader that will better their lives and improve their future.

President Weah said the young potential voters have the power to make their voices heard in massive numbers once again and determine the fate of key issues at stake across the nation.

Cross-section of first time voters at Weah's Jamaica Resort on Tuesday April 18

Most of the first-time voters meeting with President Weah were people who may have been ages 12-15 years when the incumbent ascended to the presidency in January 2018.

In response to President Weah's plea, the young people reaffirmed their support for his re-election bid.

The first-time voters overwhelmingly pledged support to President Weah, praising him for his love toward them.

They also thanked President Weah for the massive development across the country, including the payment of exam fees for Liberian students sitting the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) since his ascendency.

In an interview with some of the participants, they expressed confidence in the leadership of President Weah, saying they are eager to participate in pending elections to ensure that he is re-elected on a one-round victory.

They described President Weah as a selfless leader of the young people.

Siafa Kamara, a 19-year-old first-time voter, told the New Dawn that he was eager to vote in the election.

He said he wants to make sure that President Weah is re-elected. He praised President Weah's leadership in improving the lives of young people, providing better education, improving infrastructural development, and sustaining peace.

"I'm eager to vote for President Weah, who is down to earth leader, and for his goodwill towards us, and his heart for the country," said Fatu Flomo, a 21-year-old potential voter.

" We want Liberia to be one of the best where the youth will have [the] smooth environment to learn and empower ourselves. We want someone who can build this country for us," said Philip Passawe.