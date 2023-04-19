Liberia: VP Taylor Rallies Southeasterners to Participate in BVR Process

Maryland County — Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has been rallying citizens in Southeastern Liberia, calling on them to take advantage of the Biometric Voters' Registration (BVR) process which kicks off on April 21, in their counties.

VP Taylor made the rallying call as she acknowledged the deplorable road conditions in the region as a major challenge for the people.

Madam Taylor was quick to share her experience with the locals admitting that the most critical thing that she has experienced while traveling to the southeast is the condition of the roads.

She observed that people traveling through the interior part of the country do not need to be told about the bad road condition. She emphasized that this is the reason why people in the region need to register to vote in the upcoming election to maintain the present administration to enable the government to continue doing good things, especially the Southeastern road pavement.

Bad road networks have posed problems for citizens in the Southeast, with the current government entirely comprising of southeasterners from the President, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Senate Pro-temp, Chief Justice, and dozens of high-profile members of the Executive Branch from the Southeastern region, it was thought that the situation would have been different 5years on, but it remains worst off than it ever was.

The Vice President recently toured Maryland, River Gee, and Grand Kru Counties. President George Weah, Senate Pro-temp Albert Chie, and Deputy Speaker Fonati Koffa all hailed from Grand Kru, one of the least developed counties in Liberia. Despite its flourishing vast savanna grassland, the county like many in the Southeast remains remote.

However, VP Taylor boasted of ongoing developments and improvement under the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) regime, while urging southeasterners to put aside issues that could deprive them and take advantage of Phase Two of the voters' registration process which ends begins on April 21, and ends on May 11.

"My people, you are seeing what this government is during and the only way we can continue what we have started is for you to take advantage of the BVR in order to vote come October 10." VP stressed.

"We are working, and I am happy with the level of work I have seen. I want to encourage the people of Maryland to put away their differences and register to vote. I am also encouraging our local party leaderships to unite," Mrs. Taylor continued.

She informed citizens in the area that the Weah-Taylor administration has put the construction of roads on top of its development agenda.

Madam Taylor narrated that there are several ongoing road construction projects in some parts of the country. She named the Ganta-Saclepea, Saclepea to Tappita, Ganta -Loguatuo, and Gbarnga-Mendikorma road constructions as some of the major road construction projects currently being undertaken by her government.

On other issues, VP Taylor expressed joy, saying it was the first of its kind to see more young Liberians taking advantage of education.

However, she said more needed to be done in terms of more scholarships and other forms of support for females at high school and university levels.

She announced several scholarships for students, especially females in High Schools in the county and at the government-run University in the southeast.

