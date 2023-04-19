Liberia: Crisis Engulfs PLP

Confusion is said to be rocking the People's Liberations Party, (PLP) of the late Dr. Daniel Cassell.

The PLP Bong County Chairman who is also heading the Council of Chairpersons, Jerry Kollie has vowed to take PLP's Members to the opposition bloc.

Kollie noted that the decision made by some partisans of PLP to endorse President George M. Weah reelection was never in adherence to the PLP's Constitution.

He has failed to name the portion of the constitution that was violated.

Speaking Monday, April 17, 2023, on OK FM, Kollie stressed that there are some Chairpersons of the Party who are displeased with such a decision.

He noted that these Chairpersons have further disassociated themselves from such decisions to support the reelection of the President.

Recently, the PLP was among six political parties that endorsed the reelection bid of the Liberian Leader in the impending Presidential and Legislative Elections scheduled for October 10, 2023.

Expressing the Chairpersons' disagreement, Kollie noted that the resolution signed by members did not meet the consent of council members.

He noted that the party's vision is not in alignment with the Coalition for Democratic Change, (CDC).

"A decision by these few Executive Committee Members will not divert the previous decision of the party.

"I challenged these Executive Members who took the party to CDC to provide a resolution from the convention that was signed by the delegates, "he said.

"We will officially file a complaint to the Board of the National Elections Commission (NEC) not to allow the PLP to be part of the agreement that did not meet the consent of the total executive committee.

"The County Council of Chairpersons will seek legal redress at the Supreme Court to compel the executive members who took the party to the CDC to provide the resolution that gives them the authority to make such a decision.

