Ghana: Nsoatreman Coach Blames Poor Officiating in Hearts Defeat

18 April 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Interim head coach of Nsoatreman FC, Mumuni Abubakari, says bad officiating on the part of the Referee, Frederick Samena, denied his side a point from their match-day 26 game against Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium, on Sunday night.

Hearts won the game 2-1 with goals from Yaw Amankwah Baafi and an own goal from Philip Ofori, while Samuel Ofori pulled one back for the visitors.

On the 70th minute mark, Referee, Samena, whistled for a penalty to Nsoatreman FC after judging defender, Robert Addo Sowah, to have handled an Ofori header in the box. But after some consultation with the fourth referee, Emmanuel Asare Darko, referee Samena rescinded his decision, which left the coach very livid.

In his post-match conference, Coach, Abubakari, stated unequivocally that Referee Samena had thwarted their efforts on the day.

"Officiating has thwarted our effort today, and that is the summary of this game.

"I think the scoreline should not have been so, had it not been poor officiating; the referee is not on top of his game."

Coach, Abubakari, questioned referee Samena's decision to overturn his earlier penalty call.

"I want to know what or who compelled him to whistle for the penalty. What did he see to take that decision, and what made him go to the fourth referee to have a change of mind?"

According to him, the decisions of the referee on the day were "very bizarre and appalling, to say the least, and that referee Samena needs to go back and upgrade himself with the rules of the game."

He revealed that the results have left the club wounded as it leaves them in the relegation zone.

"But we will try and organise ourselves and make sure we do not drop points in the rest of our home games, whilst hoping to pick up at least two wins away to help sustain us in the league.

"Obviously against King Faisal this weekend, we would have to go for the kill; the three points we cannot afford to lose, the maximum points from that game would help our stability in the league," he further added.

