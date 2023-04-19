Ghana: ECG Disconnects Ttu, 2 Others Over Gh¢3.3m Debt

Takoradi — Three establishments, Takoradi Technical University (TTU), Busua Beach Resort and Mondial Veneer have being disconnected for owing Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Western Region, a total debt of GH¢3,293,532.56.

The debt has been outstanding as of March, 2023. The TTU owe GH¢1,382,503.91, Busua Beach Resort, GH¢1,035,337.79 and Mondial Veneer, GH¢875,690.86.

"The debtors will be reconnected after settling debts owed the ECG in full," Regional General Manager, Western Region, Mr Emmanuel Justice Ofori, told the Ghanaian Times yesterday as the revenue task force stepped-up its revenue mobilisation exercise in the region.

He said, ECG, even before the nationwide exercise began, made effort to reach out to these debtors, but, "they have shown clear lack of commitment towards settling their financial obligations."

"This should be a signal to the customers that we are yet to visit, that the exercise will be intensified even after April 20. Things are not going to be done like before. Electricity consumption and bill payment by all must be priority at all times," Mr Ofori stressed.

Reiterating that the revenue mobilisation exercise continued for ECG to get all debts customers owed and urged the public to support the exercise to enable the company enhance its operations and services.

The exercise, he indicated, targeted both commercial and residential customers in the Sekondi, Takoradi, Agona Nkwanta, Tarkwa, Bogoso, Sefwi Wiawso areas.

Mr Ofori noted "So far, it's been good. We are on course to get recalcitrant customers to comply and pay their debts they owed ECG."

He explained that the task force teams used friendly approaches to collect the debts, first by issuing reminders (letters) for the debtors to comply.

He told the Ghanaian Times that long before management launched the exercise, the region had already taken steps to recover debts owed by customers, who cut across industry including the mining enclaves.

Payments of debts, Mr Ofori said, were made through various platforms or direct into ECG's accounts.

He added "The money is what we want and so sometimes we give you some time for you to comply, and, so for now, the performance is encouraging and we hope to achieve our target by the end of the exercise. What we need is public supports, we disconnect, and when you pay, we reconnect you back.

"We will continue with debt recovery because we need money to provide efficient services to our cherished customers. Customers still with arrears should make good with their payments or they end up being disconnected."

On March 20, this year, ECG began a nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise to collect debts owed by various ministries, departments and agencies, state-owned enterprises, post paid and prepaid customers.