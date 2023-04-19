Ghana: Ministry of Health Institutes Timetable for Elevator Use

18 April 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has introduced "No Elevator/Lift Days" as part of measures to control its expenditure at the Ministry.

An internal memo issued to staff and sighted by the Ghanaian Times indicated that the constant use of elevator and its maintenance caused huge financial loss to the Ministry.

As such, with immediate effect the Ministry has banned the use of the elevators from the first to third floors.

Also, staff and visitors to the Ministry cannot access the lift on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

"As you are aware, the country is going through some economic restructuring, the situation has impacted on government's financial release to all public sector institutions.

Management has also noticed the huge amount of funds expended on maintaining the Ministry's facilities including the elevators," the memo, signed by the Director, General Administration, Mr Frank Raji, explained.

It added that the situation which was negatively impacting on the finances of the ministry was the reason management had taken the decision to regulate the use of the elevators.

The Health Ministry entreated its staff to support the initiative by complying with the directive.

