Nigeria: Peter Obi Breaks Silence After UK Arrest in Cryptic Post On Social Media

Amidst London's ordeal, Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, said he will never "knowingly break the law" and that he is committed to challenging the 25 February election outcome.

Although Mr Obi did not make reference to his arrest, harassment and subsequent detention by the London immigration officials at Heathrow Airport a fortnight ago, this is the first time he would speak out since the incident occurred.

"Sometimes as humans, we make mistakes but I will never knowingly break any law," Mr Obi said in a series of tweets posted on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He added that he is not "afraid of the lies and propaganda" against his person.

"They are part of the journey to a New Nigeria," he said.

"Good Friday London arrest"

Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, was on 7 April (Good Friday) harassed by the London immigration officials at Heathrow airport and placed in detention over alleged impersonation.

"He was questioned for a long time and it was very strange for a man who lived for over a decade in that country," a statement issued by the Head, Obi-Datti Media, Diran Onifade, on the matter said.

The statement did not, however, contain details of Mr Obi's arrest and his subsequent release before returning to the country.

Both the UK government and the LP are yet to give detailed clarification on Mr Obi's offences, when and how he was released, the conditions upon which he was released, the current status of the case against him and other related issues.

While details of the LP's ordeal in London are still sketchy, independent requests forwarded to the UK government through its Home Office for clarifications by this newspaper last week were not properly attended to.

Despite the lingering unsubstantiated claims that Mr Obi was deported from the UK after allegedly breaching British government laws, it is still unclear if he still possesses a valid UK access visa at the moment following his ordeal in London.

Also, neither Mr Obi nor his party has cleared the air on the aforementioned issues.

"New Nigeria"

In his recent tweets on Tuesday, Mr Obi re-emphasised his commitment to challenging the outcome of the 25 February election, urging supporters to remain calm and steadfast in the journey to reclaiming their mandate of a New Nigeria.

"I will never give up on this journey until victory is achieved," he said.

Mr Obi noted that he never anticipated the journey of a "New Nigeria" to be a smooth ride and that the forces, who had over the years, lived off the old order, are bound to fight back, as is being experienced now.

"I never expected the journey to New Nigeria to be an easy one," one of his tweets read.

He said: "If they come at us through land, air and sea, we will respond to them through land, air and sea but we will remain law-abiding and will never give up on the nation.

"We are on the right path and we will remain committed to the course," he said.

While reiterating his commitment to building a Nigeria that will be beneficial to every Nigerian, Mr Obi said the struggle to reclaim this mandate (alleged victory at the poll) is not about him but about millions of Nigerians who placed their trust in him through their votes.

The LP presidential flag bearer emphasised that the millions of Nigerians who voted for him did not just cast their votes but, they invested their hopes in him and they deserve justice, stressing "So, we must stay the course."

Poverty alleviation

Beyond regaining his mandate, Mr Obi said he is committed to lifting people out of poverty and that he remains committed to transforming Nigeria starting from the North to every part of the nation.

"There may be more mud-slinging from those who are against the emergence of the New Nigeria but I would never be deterred by the obstacles along the way to victory. I have always lived my life in the most law-abiding manner," he said.

Mr Obi is one of the 18 presidential candidates in the presidential election conducted in February. He came third in the election but he, and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, who came second, are challenging the victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, of the ruling APC.

Since the conclusion of the election about two months ago, the LP presidential flagbearer and supporters have come under attacks and criticisms for claiming he won the election without providing concrete evidence.

Also, the Nigerian government, through the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, recently accused him and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, of treason, following their utterances after the presidential election.