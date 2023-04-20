Nigeria: Tinubu Speaks On Supplementary Elections, Demands Probe of REC's Action in Adamawa

Mr Tinubu urged the winners to brace up to serve the people with diligence and dedication.

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the winners in Saturday's supplementary elections across the country, urging them to brace up to serve the people with diligence and dedication.

He also called on the police to investigate the exercise in Adamawa State where the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) illegally announced a winner of the governorship election while collation had not been concluded.

Mr Tinubu stated this in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted supplementary elections last Saturday in 2,660 polling units across 185 local government areas in 24 states.

Among them were the governorship elections in Adamawa and Kebbi States.

They were declared inconclusive or postponed during the 25 February and 18 March elections.

Meanwhile, the REC in Adamawa State, Hudu Ari, on Sunday, illegally declared Aishatu Dahiru, popularly called Binani, as the winner of the governorship election in the state, throwing the entire process into confusion.

But INEC swiftly nullified the action, concluded the collation on Tuesday and declared Governor Ahmadu Fintiri as the winner of the poll

Earned trust

Mr Tinubu, who is currently outside Nigeria, said those who emerged as winners in the elections have earned the trust of their people.

He urged them to rededicate themselves to the service of their respective constituents.

The president-elect said he observed with satisfaction the peaceful conduct of the supplementary elections, adding that it was a further testimony that Nigerians have accepted democratic norms and faith in the electoral process.

"The supplementary polls have now brought the 2023 elections to a final, fitting conclusion. I observed, with satisfaction, the largely peaceful atmosphere that pervaded the supplementary election on Saturday. It was a further testimony that our citizens have accepted democratic norms and have unalloyed faith in the electoral process," the president-elect said.

Read the full statement below

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

PRESIDENT-ELECT'S STATEMENT ON SUPPLEMENTARY ELECTIONS

I congratulate the winners of the Supplementary Governorship elections held in Kebbi and Adamawa States on Saturday, April 15, 2023. I also rejoice with those elected into the Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly during the last round of elections in states where such took place. These victorious men and women have earned the trust of their people and I call on them to rededicate themselves to the service of their respective constituents.

The supplementary polls have now brought the 2023 elections to a final, fitting conclusion. I observed, with satisfaction, the largely peaceful atmosphere that pervaded the supplementary election on Saturday. It was a further testimony that our citizens have accepted democratic norms and have unalloyed faith in the electoral process.

However, I note the matter of the Adamawa Supplementary Governorship Election and I urge police authorities to fully investigate all that transpired in the election given the attendant controversy. In every democratic contest, there has to be one winner. I call on those aggrieved to pursue legitimate means of addressing their grievances.

With the conclusion of the 2023 elections, I now welcome all of us who have been elected to brace up to serve our people with diligence and dedication and to join hands with me as your President-elect in the pursuit of our agenda to renew the hopes of our people in a better, stronger, more secure, economically vibrant and prosperous Nigeria.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

President-elect, Federal Republic of Nigeria

April 19, 2023.