South Africa: Disastrous Spurs Deal Claims Latest Victim - the SA Tourism Board

First, it cost former tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu her job, ending her 25-year stint in the ANC government.

And now the infamous R1 billion Tottenham Hotspur deal has led to the resignation of eight members of the board of SA Tourism.

In her first two weeks in office, new Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille told the board to give her valid reasons why she should not dissolve the structure.

Instead of answers, the board members - including chairperson Dr Thozamile Botha - dashed for the door.

De Lille now says she will officially dissolve the board through a notice in the government gazette on Friday.

By the end of March, the board assured the minister they were no longer pursuing the sponsorship deal with the English Premier League outfit - but that wasn't enough to save their skin.

But De Lille said it was the procedural mishaps around the formulation of the concept and poor communication with the stakeholders, including the government, that cooked their goose.

These are issues which go right to the foundation of the agency.

"My letter (to the board) outlined a number of serious concerns, such as the conduct of the board in respect to the Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship matter; the composition of the board and whether the board members have the necessary knowledge, experience and qualifications required by section 13 of the Tourism Act," De Lille wrote.

This was followed by a wave of resignations until just three members of the board were left.

"The remaining three board members cannot form a quorum and the board is therefore no longer functional," de Lille said on Wednesday.

The minister said she will appoint an interim board of three people until a new board is appointed.

Acting CEO of SA Tourism Themba Khumalo, who was the number one defender of the deal, is, however, still in office.

Pictured above: Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille acts against dysfunctional SA Tourism board

Image source:@PatriciaDeLille