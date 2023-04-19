South Africa: Minister Patricia De Lille Gives Updates On SA Tourism Board

19 April 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Update on SA Tourism Board

On 6 April 2023, I wrote a letter to the then chairperson of the SA Tourism Board, Dr Thozamile Botha asking for representation on why I should not dissolve the Board in terms of my powers under the Tourism Act.

My letter outlined a number of serious concerns, such as the conduct of the Board in respect of the Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship matter; the composition of the Board and whether the members have the necessary knowledge, experience or qualifications as required by Section 13 of the Tourism Act; and certain serious allegations raised by the Acting CEO of SA Tourism regarding the lack of a proper functioning Board.

In my letter, I requested the SA Tourism Board Chairperson to respond to me in writing by 18 April 2023. I asked why the three matters raised in my letter do not constitute good cause for me to dissolve the Board in terms of Section 16 (3) of the Tourism Act.

I have not received representations on why the Board should not be dissolved.

I can however confirm that between 7 and 13 April 2023, eight of the eleven Board Members, including the Chairperson have resigned. The remaining three members of the Board cannot form a quorum and the Board is therefore no longer functional.

In all the circumstances, I believe that good cause exists to dissolve the Board and I shall do so officially through the Government Gazette on Friday, 21 April 2023.

I will also officially gazette the appointment of a team of three persons to manage the affairs of the Board until the appointment of a new Board. This appointment is to be made under Section 16 (3) (b) of the Tourism Act.

