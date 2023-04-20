South Africa: Economists Warn of Pressure on Consumers as Inflation Surges - South African News Briefs - April 20, 2023

Surging Inflation Adds Pressure on Consumers - Economists

Economists say that South Africa's rising inflation rates, combined with an already limping economy, are clearly straining consumers, reports EWN. Economists had hoped that inflation would ease, but the consumer price index has increased to 7.1%. Food prices are a major driver of this trend, with food inflation peaking at 14.4% - the highest level since 2009. This is causing hardship for low-income households, and there are concerns that it could lead to further inflation in core services. Energy supply constraints have also made it difficult for inflation to normalise, contributing to the challenges faced by the economy.

Carjacking Suspect Tied to Late Rapper AKA Shooting Getaway Car Abandons Bail Hearing



A robbery suspect connected to the murder of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his manager and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane has abandoned his bail application after an identity parade delay, reports TimesLive. Sphamandla Ngcobo appeared in court but the ID parade did not take place as there were not enough people who could line up with Ngcobo. Ngcobo was caught in Cape Town and charged with robbery but was initially held in connection with the shootings. Despite arguments of no links, Ngcobo remains in custody. The case is adjourned to May 4 for the identity parade.

Norway Fans Raise R2 million for Former Bafana Goalkeeper Emile Baron

Norwegian football fans from Emile Baron's former club, Lillestrom SK, came together to raise close to R2 million for the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, reports eNCA. Emile Baron, who retired prematurely in 2013 due to injury and is now living in poverty, was featured on a Norwegian TV channel in March 2023, which prompted the fans to step in and help. The 43-year-old spent six years with Lillestrom SK between 1999 and 2005 before returning to South Africa to play for Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United.

