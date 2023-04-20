Nigeria: President-Elect Demands Probe of Adamawa Governorship Poll Impasse

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has asked the police to investigate the controversy that trailed the outcome of the supplementary governorship election in Adamawa State.

Tinubu who congratulated the state governor, Ahmadu Fintri, and Kebbi State governor-elect, Dr Nasir Idris Gwandu, on their victory in the 2023 governorship polls appealed to aggrieved candidates in the polls to pursue legitimate means of addressing their grievances.

In the statement he personally signed yesterday, the former Lagos State governor also hailed those elected into the Senate, House of Representatives and state Houses of Assembly during the last round of elections in states where re-run polls took place.

He said,, "I congratulate the winners of the Supplementary Governorship elections held in Kebbi and Adamawa States on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

"I also rejoice with those elected into the Senate, House of Representatives and Houses of Assembly during the last round of elections in states where such took place. These victorious men and women have earned the trust of their people and I call on them to rededicate themselves to the service of their respective constituents.

"The supplementary polls have now brought the 2023 elections to a final, fitting conclusion. I observed, with satisfaction, the largely peaceful atmosphere that pervaded the supplementary election on Saturday. It was further testimony that our citizens have accepted democratic norms and have unalloyed faith in the electoral process.

"However, I note the matter of the Adamawa Supplementary Governorship Election and I urge police authorities to fully investigate all that transpired in the election given the attendant controversy. In every democratic contest, there has to be one winner. I call on those aggrieved to pursue legitimate means of addressing their grievances.

"With the conclusion of the 2023 elections, I now welcome all of us who have been elected to brace up to serve our people with diligence and dedication and to join hands with me as your President-elect in the pursuit of our agenda to renew the hopes of our people in a better, stronger, more secure, economically vibrant and prosperous Nigeria".

Why PMB Was Neutral In Adamawa Election Debacle - FG

Meanwhile, the federal government has explained reasons why President Muhammadu Buhari didn't interfere with the developments that trailed the just concluded governorship election in Adamawa State.

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this to State House correspondents, after the federal executive council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa.

According to him, it was strictly the responsibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to sort it out.

He said it is not in the character of President Buhari to micromanage government's institutions.

Mohammed said he was not aware that a petition had been written to the president on the need to take action against Ari, who he pointed out is an employee of the electoral body.

He said, "I don't think that this government has ever intervened in the way the Independent National Electoral Commission conducts its elections.

"So, there's no need for us to intervene. It was entirely an INEC matter and INEC handled it.

"The chairman of INEC is in charge of all employees INEC and he's handling it. So, what do you want the government to do?"

Pressed further on whether Buhari was disappointed at the attitude of the REC, Mohammed added: "The President does not micromanage any institution," noting on INEC's report to appointing authority: "I think you go ask INEC. INEC handles all these businesses. Honestly, if I were you, I would ask INEC that question.

"You said INEC took certain steps, right, in the context of INEC to do so. I'm not aware that there's a petition. It was not addressed to me. That's why I said your best bet is probably to ask INEC.

"You see, the president does not micromanage every institution...I think I'm the wrong person to ask this question", Mohammed added.

The minister also explained why he accused the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, of committing treason, saying that if his running mate had called for insurrection and he did not react, he is guilty as charged.

Asked why he accused Obi of treason during his recent trip to the United States, he said: "What I said about Mr Peter Obi is very clear. I said Mr Peter Obi has every right to seek redress in court like the Labour Party, but nobody has the right to call for insurrection or to threaten to say that if the President-elect is sworn in, that will be the end of democracy.

"That was precisely what the running mate of Mr Peter Obi said on live television and I have not heard Peter Obi rein him in or correct him.

"So, if your running mate said something, of course, he is saying it on behalf of the party and that of the candidate. That's why it's an act of treason, for anybody to say if a duly elected president in Nigeria is sworn in, that will be the end of democracy.

"It's treason for anybody to say if you swear in a duly elected president, you're swearing in the military. It is crazy. So, I don't see anything controversial in that", he said.

Mohammed said that he went to the United States to balance what he called the skewed reports on the recent general election, which he said was "the most transparent, freest and authentic ever held despite the effort of the opposition to delegitimize or discourage the election. "

On his part, the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said he was not aware that the Comptoller General of Immigration, Idaho Jere Idris, has been removed.

Report had emerged earlier in the day that Immigration boss had been asked to leave office following the expiration of his initial extended one-year tenure.

But when asked to clarify the matter, Aregbesola said: "It is Greek to me."