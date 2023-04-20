Liberia: LRA Launches Integrated Tax System

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, launched the Liberia Integrated Tax Administration System (LITAS). Authorities say the new platform will help ease Tax Payments across the Country and boost the country's revenue generation.

LRA Commissioner General Thomas Doe Nah speaking at the opening ceremony explained that the launch of LITAS is part of efforts to transform the Tax Administration of the country.

Mr. Nah argued that in order to move the country's revenue generation from millions to billions, there is a need to improve tax generation.

Mr. Nah further explained that the new digital tax system, which includes exclusive online registration, and filing makes tax payment easier, while improving taxpayers' experiences, and will help boost revenue collection.

"Today we are excited because we at LRA have taken another step to change the ecosystem or the way we do business. We are moving to billion and it's a process, and these are some of the systems that will help us generate more revenues, "Mr. Nah said.

For his part, Liberia's Comptroller-General, Janga Kowo lauded LRA for the progress made in Tax generation and expressed confidence that the digitalization of tax collection will help to achieve the government's development agenda.

"I say bravo to the innovative leadership of the Commissioner General Thomas Doe Nah and LRA family [in your] quest to move Liberia revenue generation to billions," the Comptroller General of Liberia said.

Also, Speaking, LRA Commissioner for Domestic Tax Darlingston Y. Talery, expressed optimism that the launch of the new Tax Administration System will yield fruitful revenue generation.

Although Mr. Talery recognized challenges in terms of connectivity, electricity, internet and financial support that come along with it but remained confident that the new digital system will be successful.

He told the launching event that LITAS will reduce compliance costs, minimize human interferences and related errors, and boost revenue growth. According to him, the LRA will roll out LITAS to all tax business offices across the 15 counties of Liberia.

BACKGROUND

With support from partners including the African Development Bank Group, The World Bank, SIDA and the European Union. In 2021, LRA launched the pilot phase of the LITAS to replace the Standard Integrated Government Tax System (SIGTAS).

LITAS is part of efforts to improve tax compliance and increase tax revenue with the aim of gathering sustainable resources to support Liberia's growth and development.

The launch of LITAS is in addition to other innovative online tax payment processes including the Port Automation and Digitization System - a paperless system launched in 2022, meant to speed up customs clearance processes.

The digitization of tax payment platforms supports the goals of the LRA in ensuring the transformation of revenue administration by utilizing effective information and communication technology as stated in Goal Four of the Authority's strategic direction.

