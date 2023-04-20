Liberia: NEC Ends Two Days Lecture On Campaign Financing and Regulations

The National Elections Commission (NEC), through its Legal and Political Affairs Sections, has ended a two-day training on Campaign Finance and Regulations ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

The objectives of the political parties training included informing political parties about NEC 2023 revised regulations, and ensuring that political parties executives are aware of the relevant provisions of various regulations and or procedures. According to the Elections Commission, creating an atmosphere in which political actors understand how to file complaints during the electoral processes and understand the rules governing campaign financing and campaigning were other objectives of the political parties training in Buchanan.

Speaking at the program, NEC Chairperson, Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah said the Commission was glad that political party's executives would turn out to be trained in campaign finance, regulations, and guidelines so that they can work within the scope of the laws governing the 2023 General Elections.

The NEC Chairperson who described political parties as key partners and stakeholders said the commission has proven that it has the capacity to conduct free, fair, transparent and credible based on their past performances during the 2020 Senatorial and By-elections in Liberia.

A NEC statement issued on Wednesday, 19 April 2023, said nearly 35 Executive members of Political Parties participated in the two-day campaign finance and regulations training sorely funded by the National Elections Commission of Liberia. The political party's executives discussed amongst other topics, hearing Procedures, Legal Approach to the 2023 General Elections, and political parties' campaign and financing.

Meanwhile, the political parties at the end of the Buchanan training expressed thanks to the NEC for the training and promised to always follow the laws in all of their political activities and electoral processes organized by the NEC.