Nigeria: Buhari Returns to Abuja After Eight-Day Official Trip to Saudi Arabia

20 April 2023
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday returned to Abuja, after his eight-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he also performed the Umrah (Lesser Hajj).

The presidential aircraft landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 5:08 pm, after nearly seven hours for a four to five hour Jeddah-Abuja flight due to the ongoing situation in Sudan that warrants the avoidance of the country's entire airspace by air traffic.

According to a statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, the rerouted aircraft flew from Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia through Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, DRC, Central African Republic, Cameroon and eventually Nigeria.

Upon his safe arrival in Abuja, the president was received at the presidential wing of the airport by top government officials including the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; Deputy Inspector General of Police, Danmallam Mohammed, representing the Inspector General of Police and the Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bich.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.