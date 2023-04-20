Ghana: 8 Students to Represent Ghana At World Robotics Competition

Eight Ghanaian students from the Rising Sun Montessori School at Dome in Accra would be representing Ghana at the VEX Worlds Global Robotics Competition Championship, Elementary Middle School Division in Dallas, Texas, USA from April 25th to May 4th 2023.

VEX Worlds Robotics Competition is the largest educational robotics and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) competition in the world that promotes skills and helps students create an identity as STEM learners.

It provides students with an engaging and authentic introduction to important soft skills like cooperation, communication, and time management.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bountiful Technologies Company Limited, who are partners of VEX Robotics, Mr. Seth Ogoe Ayim, stated that in an ever-changing increasingly complex world, it was more important that the youth had the knowledge and skills to solve problems, gather and evaluate evidence to make decisions.

He said through their programs, they aim to match students' skills to what colleges and employers are looking for.

He was confident that the students would represent and make Ghana proud at the championship.

"Ghanaian students have worked tirelessly with their coaches, parents and their school teachers during competition seasons and are expected to compete with their counterpart teams from other countries across the Globe to bring the overall championship trophy and medals to Ghana," he said.

Mr Ayim further noted, that together with Bountiful STEM Educational Foundation, also a local partner of VEX Robotics and REC Foundation, a national STEM robotics competition was held among partner schools across the country, of which the Rising Sun Montessori School was part.

"This is the first time an African and Ghanaian middle school students' team has qualified for the championship," he said.

On his part, the Director of Rising Sun Montessori School, Mr. Patrick Acheampong, commended the team for a job well done.

He urged parents to support their children in all endeavors, emphasizing that "as parents, let's get involved."