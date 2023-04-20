Ghana: Police Meet Leadership of NPP and NDC Over Happenings On the Political Front

The Ghana Police Service has indicated that its first strategic intervention which is the establishment of the Police Election Security Secretariat would work with all political parties and other stakeholders to enhance the management of security for all elections in the country.

This they said is a complete departure from the older order where an election security task force was put together just some months before the general elections.

This was made known when the Police met with the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the National Police Headquarters on Monday in Accra.

This meeting according to a Press Release was called at the instance of the Inspector-General of Police and was necessitated by press statements by both parties and subsequently followed by petitions to the Police Service with each party calling on the police to arrest certain individuals of the other side for some alleged offences.

The police used the opportunity to update the two parties on the status of political violence and related incidents recorded during the recent internal elections of both parties.

An update on political violence intervention which included the arrest and prosecution of some 14 members of the NPP for disturbances during their constituency election at Enchi and the arrest of nine out of 16 wanted individuals for disturbances at the National Youth and Women Organizer polls of the NDC at Cape Coast was provided during the meeting.

The Police touched on the 2020 General Election-related cases including the Techiman South and Odododiodio Constituencies and said that the public would be duly updated on them in the course of the week.