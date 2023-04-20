Nigeria: HACEY Laments Nigeria's High Maternal Mortality Rate

The HACEY Health Initiative and Access Corporation have lamented the high maternal mortality ratio in Nigeria, saying many women are still being lost to preventable causes of death during pregnancy and delivery.

HACEY's executive director, Rhoda Robinson, said the organisation with a programme tagged: "Project Agbebi", they were out to reduce maternal mortality in Nigeria, saying it would be necessary to tackle the thorny issue from multiple angles.

"HACEY, a non-profit organisation, with support from Access Corporation had trained health workers and birth attendants in Oyo, Osun, and Ogun states on safety measures while attending to pregnant women and nursing mothers.

"The health training which took place at Primary Health Facilities in the three states featured sessions on safe delivery, best practices etc.", he said.

According to Robinson, the organisations trained the health workers as the first step towards reducing maternal and infant mortality in Nigeria.

She said, "Safer births and fewer difficulties during labour are possible thanks to HACEY, health workers are better equipped to handle issues that arise while attending to pregnant women, nursing mothers and their new born.

"Through project Agbebi, HACEY is working to reduce the soaring rates of maternal and infant mortality in Nigeria. Project Agbebi is a safe motherhood initiative that strives to provide appropriate and right services to pregnant women in order to reduce the number of maternal fatalities and problems.

"To address some of the lags in maternal health care and to enhance maternal health outcomes in Nigeria, HACEY and Access Corporation created project Agbebi.'