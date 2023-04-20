Nigeria: Military Operations Responsible for Soot Disappearance in Niger Delta - Group

A Niger-Delta Environmental Health Advocacy group, Women for Sustainability (WfS), has expressed optimism that 'soot', which appeared in the region following the activities of crude oil thieves will soon be a thing of the past.

WfS in a press release on Wednesday attributed the almost disappearance of the soot to ongoing military operations to rid the region of economic saboteurs

The press release signed by the Convener of the group, Ms. Ibieye Batubo, said the people of the region especially those residing in Port-Harcourt city of Rivers State were happy that the military was gradually finding solution to the air pollution that affects the health of the people.

She said that their investigations revealed that though it has not been completely eradicated, the situation was far better to what it was before this time.

The group while commending the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, for his commitment towards finding solution to the economic sabotage, urged troops to shun criminals who want to continue to steal the commonwealth of the people and spread diseases in the region.

She said, "While we commend the Defence Headquarters for playing a major role in the reduction of soot in the region, we say it is still not uhuru. We want to have an environment devoid of pollution that breeds diseases.

"We, therefore, appeal to the Chief of Defence Staff Gen LEO Irabor and his troops not to give in to the antics of the crude oil thieves, some of who are not ready to give up on crime. For the very first time, we have a CDS that has visited the region on several occasions because of the economic sabotage."

The group appealed to residents of the region to cooperate with troops in solving the problem.

"This problem cannot be solved if our people who have been exposed to all kinds of environmental hazards fail to cooperate with the military to bring an end to the crisis," Batuba added.