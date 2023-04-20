Nigeria: May 29 - Zamfara Gov-Elect Constitutes 60-Man Transition Committee

The Zamfara State Governor-elect, Dauda Lawal, has constituted a 60-member Transition Committee in order to prepare ground for his swearing-in on May 29, 2023.

The office of the Governor-elect, in a statement signed by Sulaiman Bala Idris of his media office on Wednesday, disclosed that the committee was charged with the responsibility of liaising with the outgoing administration of Governor Bello Matawalle ahead of the May 29 swearing-in of the new government in the state.

A former Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar CFR, will chair the Committee, while Dr. Hamza Mohammed will serve as Secretary.

Also, the committee has as members a former Head of Service in the State, Mujitaba Isah Gusau; Col. Bala Mande (Rtd.); Prof. Abubakar Aliyu Liman; Barr. Nura Ibrahim Zarumi; Barr. Bello Galadi, among others.

The committee is made up of technocrats, present and retired public office holders, as well as professionals and experts from all walks of life.

The statement added that the committee's primary task was to develop a clear framework of liaising and establishing a clear channel of formal communication with the outgoing administration for a smooth transition.

Furthermore, the committee will engage Ministries, Departments, and Agencies go government (MDAs) and review the finances of the outgoing government with a focus on receipts, assets, and liabilities, among others.

Idris added that a date for the inauguration of the Governorship Transition Committee will be announced in due course.