Nigeria: Delta APC Chieftains Disagree Over Anti-Party Activities Among Leaders

Facts have emerged on the alliance between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) in Delta State during the last presidential and governorship elections.

While a stalwart of APC, Cairo Ojuigbo, alleged that the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege worked for the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi during the last election, another APC chieftain Apostle Victor Sorokwu disagreed.

"Omo-Agege did anti-party, he never believed Tinubu would win the presidential election, look at all his posters, it was Peter Obi. He never believed Tinubu would win the election; he never worked for his emergence" Ojuigbo stated.

Sorokwu, the convener of Ugo Anioma Solidarity Movement, described the recent outbursts of Ojougboh against Omo-Agege as a deliberate attempt to curry favour from an unsuspecting audience.

On the issue of support from 'Obidient Movement' during the governorship election, "immediately after the presidential election, I held several critical meetings with Obidients as they were already persuaded to meet with my principal, DSP Omo-Agege; who they regarded as the most credible and competent candidate with commensurate capacity to bring the desirous change Deltans clamour for.

"So leadership of the Obidient Movement in Delta State unequivocally, without any veil, at a grand event in Asaba on March 4, endorsed and adopted my principal as their governorship candidate; in accordance with their philosophy and in spite of the LP candidate for the March 18 governorship election."

"Fundamentally, they were non card carrying members of any political party, including the Labour Party. Yes, they were uncompromising supporters of Peter Obi, but they were ingrained in the philosophy that competence, capacity and credibility should be the non-negotiable attributes of their preferred candidates.

"At the beginning, the Delta APC was skeptical of the Obidients' volunteer support for DSP Omo-Agege, considering the fact that the Labour party had a governorship candidate. But the Obidients remained adamant that they were not card carrying members of the LP.

"They insisted that Peter Obi had clearly stated that the Obidients in each state were at liberty to decide who to support in accordance with predetermined yardsticks. Moreover, they were resolute on the undeniable credentials of the Delta APC governorship candidate.

"So it becomes a deliberate act of mischief to hang the garb of anti-party on the Delta APC governorship candidate, DSP Ovie Omo-Agege," he stated.