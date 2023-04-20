Liberia: Representative Hopeful Cautions Against Trucking

Margibi County Electoral District #4 representative hopeful Mr. Fred P. Weasah has cautioned first-time voters against being trucked to vote in different districts.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with this paper recently, Mr. Weasah said trucking voters is wrong and it would make their district vulnerable.

He told young people that it is very important for them to exercise their rights by registering to vote, but they should not be trucked.

He warned they if voters do not stay in their district to decide who leads them, they will call tomorrow and say their district has been abandoned.

Weasah thanked first-time voters who have registered to vote in the pending October 2023 elections.

He said he was excited to see a lot of first-time voters turning out at Voter Registration Centers and getting their voters cards.

Weasah stated that young people should not think that their voice isn't being heard, or that they are wasting their time.

He he said it was necessary that they exercised their rights in the just-ended phase one of the voter registration exercise.

Weasah also cautioned young people against violence, saying everybody knows him across the county that he stands for integrity and peace.

He said he has always demonstrated that throughout his campaign from 2017, and he will continue it this year.

According to Weasah, when you get into the campaign process, it is important to control your people. He said he has always discouraged attacks, and profanity against opponents.

The Margibi County District #4 representative hopeful continued that his agenda is to focus on oversight and equal opportunity for children.

He stressed the need to change the minds of young people so that they cannot be asking the same question.