Liberia: PUP Announces Support for Weah

By Kruah Thompson

The opposition People's Unification Party (PUP) says it will support incumbent President George Manneh Weah's re-election bid in the October 2023 elections.

PUP chairman Morris Barbay announced the party's decision at a press conference Wednesday, 19 April 2023.

Barbay clarified that the PUP will not join the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in the upcoming elections, but it will support President Weah's re-election.

This decision has raised questions about the party's political strategy and potential implications for the election, as the CDC seeks to maintain its grip on power.

Chairman Barbay revealed that the party's executive committee has agreed to seek negotiations with any political party.

"On April 3, 2023, the party in an executive meeting agreed to put an announcement out seeking negotiations with any political party," said Barbay.

He said several parties expressed interest, but it was the CDC that consistently showed interest in working with the PUP.

"Therefore, the party has [concluded] to rally [its] partisans' support in re-electing President Weah come October," he continued.

Last month, six political parties joined the CDC ahead of the October presidential and legislative elections.

They are the late Dr. Daniel E. Cassell's People's Liberation Party (PLP), Union for Liberian Democrat (ULD), United People's Party (UPP), Redemption Democratic Congress (RDC), Change Democratic Action (CDA), and the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE).

Regarding PUP's support to President Weah, Chairman Barbay outlined some of the things agreed upon in the resolution.

He noted that the party's main objective is to rally partisan support to re-elect President Weah for a second term.

He stated that they will be canvassing for votes through various party chairpersons, town chiefs, and zone leaders.

"We are going to canvass for votes through our various party chairpersons, town chiefs ... and zonal heads to rally support for the re-election of President Weah for the second term," he said

During the signing of the resolution on 19 April 2023 at PUP's headquarters, Chairman Baby revealed that 23 individuals were present.

"The resolution was signed by 21 individuals, and two others expressed their support through a telephone call, which was witnessed by those present at the signing," he explained.

Barbay said during the signing of the resolution, six persons including Mr. Samuel Geplo abstained.

When asked why, Barbay said he was not aware, arguing that Geplo was part of the negotiating committee.

Chairman Barbay believes that President Weah has done much for the people of Liberia and that his party's support is necessary for his re-election