Ghana: Woman, 35, Grabbed At KIA Over Alleged Smuggling of U.S.$309,120 Cocaine

19 April 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has arrested a Kenyan woman, who allegedly smuggled 11.04 kilogrammes of cocaine worth $309,120, at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), last Saturday, in Accra

Njeri Mary, 35, was apprehended by NACOC officials during routine checks at the arrival hall at KIA, after disembarking from a South African Airways flight from Nairobi, Kenya, to Accra through Johannesburg.

The Acting Director of the Commission, Mr Francis Opoku Amoah, who disclosed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday, said the suspect was in prison custody assisting in investigations.

He said a search in her luggage revealed packages of Cremora food that contained the concealed drugs.

Mr Amoah said when questioned, Mary confirmed possession of the consignment in her luggage, and that the exhibits have been sent to the Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) for analysis and report.

He assured the public that NACOC was committed to reducing the drug trafficking threat in the country.

